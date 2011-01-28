Dennis Kucinich Is Suing The Congressional Cafeteria For $150,000 Over A 3-Year-Old Pitted Olive

Photo: CNN.com

America’s most courageous congressman, and former Democratic contender for president, Dennis Kucinich is suing the House of Representative’s cafeteria because three years ago they served him a sandwich with pitted olives.Yes.



It gets better.

He is suing them for $150,000. Presumably that money, should he win it, will not be going towards future presidential campaigns because…well yeah.

The foolishness was great enough that Coop decided to add Kucinich to his “RidicuList” — “It’s not like he bit into an anthrax apple or foie gras with a finger in it” — see the whole report in the clip below.





