Here's how a giant stop-motion skeleton puppet was made for 'Kubo and the Two Strings'

One of this year’s best animated features, “Kubo and the Two Strings,” shows a young boy, Kubo, go up against a larger-than-life skeleton nemesis in one scene.

While the skeleton may appear animated, he was actually built by hand as a working puppet for the film. And the skeleton wasn’t just any puppet — he was a massive creation that stood well over 15 feet tall.

For comparison, Laika, the stop-motion animation house that worked on “Kubo,” usually builds hand-made puppets which stand between six and 15 inches tall.

Universal Home Entertainment shared a behind-the-scenes clip with INSIDER showing how the giant stop-motion animation skeleton was brought to life.

Director and producer Travis Knight says the team applied the same principles they would to any of their other puppets, but just on a larger scale.

“This has a whole new set of different difficulties — access, physical space, weight. So it was really phyisically demanding,” said animator Charles Greenfield. “A slow day would be eight frames a day in 12 hours … A fast day? 18 frames.”

Watch the clip below. “Kubo and the Two Strings” will be out on Blu-ray and DVD November 22.

