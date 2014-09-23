The Awkward Moment A Reporter Quits On Live TV, Admits To Owning Cannabis Club

Charlo Greene, a reporter for CBS affiliate KTVA-TV in Anchorage, Alaska, quit her job live on air Sunday night after announcing that she owned a medical marijuana business.

“F— it, I quit,” she said before walking off set.

According to the Alaska Dispatch News, Greene did a report on the Alaska Cannabis Club on the 10 p.m. news. At the end of the report, she revealed herself as the owner of the club and said she was quitting her job at the station to devote her time to legalizing marijuana in Alaska.

The broadcast cut back to the anchor, who was too stunned to speak.

KTVA 11 apologized for the outburst on its Facebook page:

Dear Viewers, We sincerely apologise for the inappropriate language used by a KTVA reporter during her live presentation on the air tonight. The employee has been terminated. Bert Rudman News Director – KTVA 11 News

After quitting, Greene posted an Indiegogo page to raise $US5,000 to go toward campaigning for marijuana legislation. From the page:

I’m Charlo Greene, the president and CEO of the Alaska Cannabis Club — Alaska’s only legal medical marijuana resource. I just quit my news reporting job on live TV to announce that I am redirecting all of my energy toward helping to end a failed drug policy that has ruined the lives of far too many Americans. Ballot Measure 2, the initiative to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol in Alaska, isn’t just about marijuana in the Last Frontier, it’s about keeping the ball rolling on NATIONAL legalization. Imagine, if after Colorado and Washington have legalized recreational marijuana and are offering the rest of the world a positive outlook on what ending marijuana prohibition can do, Alaskan voters fail to continue moving our nation in the direction toward freedom and fairness. There’s no doubt that will impact every other state, national and international marijuana reform effort. Americans with common sense don’t want that. Help us to keep that from becoming a reality.

