A Utah Station Is Refusing To Air NBC's New Gay-Friendly Show

NBC isn’t feeling the love for one of its big fall premieres from one of its affiliate stations.Local Salt Lake City station KSL-TV (which is owned by the Mormon church) has decided against airing NBC’s “The New Normal.”



The show, which features a gay couple looking for a surrogate mother to start a family, hopes to compete directly with ABC’s reigning comedy king, “Modern Family.”

CEO of KSL parent company Bonneville International, Jeff Simpson defended the network’s decision to keep “The New Normal” off the airwaves to the local Dessert News.

“After viewing the pilot episode of ‘The New Normal,’ we have made the decision to keep it off our fall schedule … For our brand, this program simply feels inappropriate on several dimensions, especially during family viewing time.”

The latest protest for the show adds fuel to anti-gay conservative group, One Million mums, which targeted the show for cancellation last month.

“NBC is using public airwaves to continue to subject families to the decay of morals and values, and the sanctity of marriage in attempting to redefine marriage. These things are harmful to our society, and this program is damaging to our culture.”

Earlier this year, the same group attempted to oust Ellen DeGeneres as a spokesperson for JC Penney on the basis she’s a lesbian.

Since then, “Normal” star Ellen Barkin has sounded off on Twitter accusing the local Utah affiliate of prejudice:

“Shame on u @kslcom not airing @NBCTheNewNormal So L&O SVU (rape & child murder) is ok? But loving gay couple having a baby is inappropriate?”

Barkin tweeted out her thoughts on KSL’s decision to Lady Gaga and talk show hosts Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa to seek support for her show.

Variety pointed out KSL has previously passed on other NBC series including “The Playboy Club,” “Coupling,” and “The Book of Daniel,” all of which have been cancelled shortly after their premiere dates.

