It looks like 11,000 people pirated KSI versus Logan Paul through the reflection in a YouTube streamer's glasses

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images KSI beat Logan Paul in a boxing rematch on Saturday.

The YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul fought a blockbuster boxing rematch in Los Angeles on Saturday, with KSI only just snatching victory.

The match was broadcast on DAZN, a subscription sports-streaming service. It wasn’t available to stream on YouTube.

But one YouTuber apparently found a way to stream the match on YouTube to thousands of viewers who didn’t want to cough up for a subscription – by filming himself watching the match with the reflection showing in his glasses.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While thousands of viewers forked over their cash to watch the YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul’s boxing rematch, others were finding creative ways to pirate the fight.

KSI and Paul faced off a second time at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, with KSI scraping a narrow victory. The match was streamed live on DAZN, a subscription sports-streaming service. To watch the fight, viewers had to pay $US19.99 for a month’s subscription or $US99.99 for a year’s subscription.

Anyone trying to stream the fight illegally on YouTube or other streaming platforms quickly found their footage removed.

It appears, however, that at least one YouTuber found a creative way to stream the fight without tripping the site’s copyright sensors.

He filmed himself watching the fight while wearing glasses, which reflected his screen. Anyone watching his YouTube stream could watch the fight through the reflection of his glasses.

Screenshots circulating on Twitter showed a live-viewer count of 11,000.

The Twitter user @xojayys was the first to tweet about the stream.

Bruh I was watching the KSI vs Logan Paul fight through this guys glasses ???????? pic.twitter.com/tQWDp3scuA — Jayys ✹ (@xojayys) November 10, 2019

Shout out to everyone who streamed the Logan Paul Vs. KSI fight ???????????? Even if we had to watch the reflection off of your glasses #loganpaulvsKSI2 pic.twitter.com/Ab6kaTkSs8 — bkf1re (@bkf1re) November 10, 2019

so my friend watched the ksi vs logan paul fight through someone’s glasses, and ive never laughed so hard in my life ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ffDpuqufys — adna (@asapadna) November 10, 2019

Shout out to everyone who streamed the Logan Paul Vs. KSI fight ???????????? Even if we had to watch the reflection off of your glasses #loganpaulvsKSI2 pic.twitter.com/Ab6kaTkSs8 — bkf1re (@bkf1re) November 10, 2019

Business Insider was not able to locate the stream at the time of writing, and YouTube was not immediately available for comment when asked whether it had removed it.

KSI’s and Paul’s camps have yet to release official streaming figures or numbers on how much streaming revenue the fight pulled in. Their first match, last year, brought in an estimated $US11 million in revenue.

The piracy cost is likely to be high this time. If 11,000 people streamed the match via a single YouTuber’s glasses, DAZN would be out of pocket by about $US220,000. A rep for KSI said the pair had decided to stream their rematch on DAZN and not YouTube because of piracy risks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.