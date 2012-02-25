Check Out The Russian Paris Hilton's Brutal Parody Of Pro-Putin Election Campaigns

After the controversial pro-Putin youth group Nashi put out a new (albeit creepy) video encouraging people to vote Putin in the upcoming elections, could his detractors be far behind?



As Putin’s supporters gathered in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in a show of strength, Kseniya Sobchak, Russia’s answer to Paris Hilton and a socialite-turned-strong anti-Putin activist posted a video to YouTube that parodied the false, and often forced, support the Russian people have allegedly had to show in the run up to the elections, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.

Despite not mentioning Putin by name, Sobchak’s video, which has attracted nearly 200,000 views at the time of writing, is a clear spin on the recent “I’m Voting For Putin” videos starring Russian celebrities that the country has been subject to of late.

In the video Sobchak — normally extremely well-groomed — appears pale and frightened. Her eyes avoid the camera as she reads her script:

“I have decided to vote for this candidate because the economy and standard of living in our country have become much better. He has always been responsive to any request. He has helped us all. And especially now, with the threat of an Orange Revolution like in Syria or Libya, we can’t rock the boat. We must rally around one leader. This is why I made this difficult decision.”

The camera then zooms out to show Sobchak tied to a chair as a man in a leather jacket enters and tapes her mouth shut before two masked police officers carry her off.

“So was everything OK with the camera? Was the sound alright?” the man asks the film crew. “OK then, let’s bring in Venediktov,” he adds, a reference to liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy’s editor-in-chief, Aleksandr Venediktov.

WATCH:

