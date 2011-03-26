CHART OF THE DAY: Is Brad Stevens The New Mike Krzyzewski?

With Duke’s loss last night, Mike Krzyzewski is stuck on 900 wins, leaving him two shy of tying Bob Knight for most Division I history.



But while surpassing Knight is inevitable for Coach K, Brad Stevens’ strong start to his career still leaves him with a longgggg way to go.

A trip to the Final Four for Krzyzewski would have tied Knight. And an appearance in the championship game would have made Coach K the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history. Instead, Krzyzewski will have to wait until Duke is playing some meaningless game against the North Carolina school for Truck Drivers next November.

In the meantime, Stevens has his Butler Bulldogs in the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season. And despite starting his coaching career three years older than Coach K, he is already ahead of Krzyzewski ‘s pace with 115 wins in four seasons.

Here is a look at how the career records compare (by age) for these three coaches…

All data via Sports-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.