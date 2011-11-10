Meet The Vigilante Private Investigator Who Is Rescuing Polish Children From Foster Care

This is how Rutkowski portrays himself to viewers of his website

Krzysztof Rutkowski is on a bizarre mission to rescue children from foster care.The 51-year-old former actor and member of the Polish parliament has courted controversy with his actions, “rescuing” children who have been taken in to foster care. In particular, he’s made a name for himself in Norway, where he’s removed children from the Norwegian fostering system.



Since 1990, Rutkowski’s private detective agency has helped track down missing people and property, but recently he’s turned his attention to children.

Most recently, Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported that he abducted a teenager from a foster home in Norway where he was living while his Russian mother and Norwegian stepfather fought over custody during divorce proceedings. Rutkowski was called by the boy himself, and suggested that the teen went outside to “exercise.” The next thing his foster carers knew, he was gone.

According to The Local, Rutkowski is meticulous in his operations, often leaving no evidence behind that could leave him vulnerable to a charge of kidnapping. He previously rescued a nine-year-old Polish girl from foster care in Norway this summer.

However, the private investigator is far from squeaky clean, having been embroiled in a whole host of accusations in 2006 when he was accused of corruption and arrested, only to later be released in 2007.

But the strangest thing about Rutkowski is the personal image he’s created, portraying himself as a gun-slinging action hero. The greatest example of this? His own TV show, which re-enacts episodes of him undertaking rescue operations.

Have a look at some clips from his show in the video below. Keep an eye out for the brief swashbuckling montage half-way through.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

