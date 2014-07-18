A Howard Stern Fan Pranked MSNBC During Malaysian Plane Crash Coverage

MSNBC host Krystal Ball was pranked live on-air Thursday during her coverage of the Malaysian flight crash in Ukraine — with an apparent fan of shock-jock Howard Stern posing as a military expert only to make a crude joke and call Ball a “dumbass.

“I was looking out the window and I saw a projectile flying through the sky and it would appear that the plane was shot down by a blast of wind from Howard Stern’s arse,” the prankster said.

Ball ignored the remark and continued her questioning.

“So it would appear that the plane was shot down. Can you tell us anything more from your military training of what sort of missile system that may have been coming from?” she asked.

“Boy you’re a dumbass, aren’t ya?” came the reply.

The entire segment was billed as an “Eyewitness Exclusive.”

View the segment below via the Free Beacon.

