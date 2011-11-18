Your Gold Is Making Everyone In This Bulgarian Town Sick

Photo: Mamta Badkar

The Pulitzer centre for crisis reporting has a great story that expose the sad plight of the residents of the small mountain town of Krumovgrad in Bulgaria.Residents are protesting against the location of a gold mining-pit on a prominent hill in their region which they fear will put their health at severe risk.



Despite the promise of 230 new jobs for locals from Canadian mining company Dundee Precious Metals, residents say that the arsenic used in the mining process is polluting local waters and cause some major problems.

When exploration drilling began two years ago the water in the region’s wells became muddied. Yet, the people of Krumovgrad feel they are being ignored in their opposition to the mine by Bulgaria’s government.

It’s a sad tale and might make you think better of buying gold anytime soon.

Read the full story from the Pulitzer centre here >

