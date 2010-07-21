Krugman Vs. Ferguson: "Pompous, Self-Important, personalised Squabbling"

Jeremy Warner at The Telegraph has the pitch-perfect take on the ongoing fight between Niall Ferguson and Paul Krugman:



Not since Ken Rogoff’s famous attack on Joe Stiglitz has the dismal science of economics provoked such pompous, self-important, personalised squabbling. Professors Paul Krugman and Niall Ferguson, of course, have form; they’ve been at it on and off for nearly a year now over the efficacy of deficit spending in fighting the downturn, and today they return to the fray.

Readers are likely familiar with where the two sluggers stand, but for thoe looking for a rehash, read Warner’s whole piece.

