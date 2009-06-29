Krugman: Cap & Trade Opponents Are Guilty Of Treason

Any member of Congress that voted against the climate bill on political grounds, ignoring the effect of greenhouse gases on the planet’s temperature, committed “treason against the planet,” says Paul Krugman.



If you watched the debate on Friday, you didn’t see people who’ve thought hard about a crucial issue, and are trying to do the right thing. What you saw, instead, were people who show no sign of being interested in the truth. They don’t like the political and policy implications of climate change, so they’ve decided not to believe in it — and they’ll grab any argument, no matter how disreputable, that feeds their denial.

Indeed, if there was a defining moment in Friday’s debate, it was the declaration by Representative Paul Broun of Georgia that climate change is nothing but a “hoax” that has been “perpetrated out of the scientific community.” I’d call this a crazy conspiracy theory, but doing so would actually be unfair to crazy conspiracy theorists. After all, to believe that global warming is a hoax you have to believe in a vast cabal consisting of thousands of scientists — a cabal so powerful that it has managed to create false records on everything from global temperatures to Arctic sea ice.

The bill represented the absolute worst in politics. Just eight Republicans voted for the bill. Even the Democrats that were on the fence seemed less concerned with what the bill did for the environment, than how it would affect their chances in elections. This politicization is why the Representatives betrayed our planet says Krugman:

Yet the deniers are choosing, wilfully, to ignore that threat, placing future generations of Americans in grave danger, simply because it’s in their political interest to pretend that there’s nothing to worry about. If that’s not betrayal, I don’t know what is.

