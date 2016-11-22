KRUGMAN: Trump is going to bring about 'an era of corrupt governance unprecedented in US history'

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times Opinion columnist Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize winning economist and New York Times columnist, once again took to Twitter on Monday to express his discontent with the future Donald Trump administration.

In a series of tweets, Krugman decried the possibility of corruption within the future Trump administration, particularly in regards to Trump’s massive proposed infrastructure plan and foreign policy.

“We’re about to enter, or may already have entered, an era of corrupt governance unprecedented in US history,” Krugman tweeted Monday.

Krugman suggested he believes that the public-private coinvestment strategy of Trump’s proposed $550 billion infrastructure package would allow the president-elect to give favourable contracts to associates or even his own companies. Krugman said Trump’s family could take $10 billion “skimmed off the top” without anyone noticing.

“Expect to see lots of privatization and a general shift from transparent to murky so that favours can be traded,” Krugman said.

Trump has already spurred questions with his business dealings and his family as he transitions into the presidency. Presidents typically put their private business interests in a blind trust during their term, and Trump has said that his business interests will be shifted to his children.

Yet Ivanka Trump sat in on a meeting last week with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which critics have claimed is a conflict of interest.

Additionally, Krugman claimed that the president-elect’s foreign policy will be titled toward authoritarian governments that can trade favours with Trump.

“And think about the pro-tyrant bias of foreign policy,” Krugman tweeted.

“Democratic regimes — say, in Europe — are by their own rules unable to offer de-facto personal bribes to the US president,” he continued. “Putin’s Russia or, for that matter, Xi’s China, will be fine with sending huge business to the profiteer-in-chief. And that will cause a tilt of US policy toward authoritarian regimes.”

Krugman has taken to Twitter frequently since Trump was elected to express concerns over various parts of a Trump presidency.

Krugman concluded Monday’s tirade by telling people to “stay alert.”

Here’s the entire tweetstorm:

We’re about to enter, or may already have entered, an era of corrupt governance unprecedented in U.S. history. What does it mean? 1/

Important to realise that the money stolen by the first family is a minor issue; $10 billion, say, skimmed off the top is rounding error 2/

What matters much more is the distortion of policy in directions that can be monetized. Gratuitous private investors in infrastructure 3/

is just the start. Expect to see lots of privatization and a general shift from transparent to murky so that favours can be traded 4/

And think about the pro-tyrant bias of foreign policy. Democratic regimes — say, in Europe — are by their own rules unable to offer 5/

de facto personal bribes to the U.S. president. Putin’s Russia or, for that matter, Xi’s China, will be fine with sending huge business 6/

to the profiteer-in-chief. And that will cause a tilt of U.S. policy toward authoritarian regimes. Stay alert 7/

