Krugman: This Crazy European Austerity Move Is Going To Kill Us, Too

Paul Krugman is really in a lather about the sudden lurch toward “austerity” taken by the G20.



Krugman thinks austerity will not only make near-term unemployment worse–it will also fail to reduce the debt everyone is so freaked out about.

Just as bad, Krugman says, we live in a connected world, so Europe’s move to austerity will quickly clobber the US, too:

[F]iscal contraction in one country under floating exchange rates is in fact contractionary for the world as a hole. The reason is that fiscal contraction leads to lower interest rates, which leads to currency depreciation, which improves the trade balance of the contracting country — partly offsetting the fiscal contraction, but also imposing a contraction on the rest of the world.

