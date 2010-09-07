Krugman: The $50 Billion Stimulus Is Too Small, And It Won't Pass Anyway

Paul Krugman slams Obama’s new infrastructure stimulus for being too small to do any good.



But maybe that’s the point.

He also doesn’t expect the plan to pass… so perhaps the whole idea it to create yet another issue where Obama can oppose the GOP, and if that’s the case, then the size doesn’t matter at all.

Now, the $200 billion business tax cut is a much different story, because a) the headline number is big, and b) it’s a tax cut, so the GOP will have a harder time opposing it. This will be interesting.

