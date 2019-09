I really don’t understand Roach’s argument here; he seems to have subscribed to the Underpants Gnomes theory of trade balances:



1. Increase savings

2. ?????

3. Exports!

To be honest, sometimes I feel that I’ve spent most of my adult life knocking down the same misunderstanding, over and over again.

