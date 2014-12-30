Paul Krugman Explains Why There Are Two Kinds Of Economists And One Kind Is Wrong

New York Times columnist and Princeton economist Paul Krugman spoke with our own Henry Blodget about a range of topics in November. Here Krugman talks about the effects of Europe’s austerity measures and the stubborn divide between the two major economic schools of thought.

Edited by Alex Kuzoian. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan and Devan Joseph.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.