Krugman: Recession May End This Summer

Look who’s getting more and more optimistic.



Bloomberg: The U.S. economy probably will emerge from the recession by September, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said.

“I would not be surprised if the official end of the U.S. recession ends up being, in retrospect, dated sometime this summer,” he said in a lecture today at the London School of Economics. “Things seem to be getting worse more slowly. There’s some reason to think that we’re stabilizing.”

But, he says, unemployment will continue to climb for some time even after the recession is over.

