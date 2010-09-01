Krugman On Dan Loeb: He's Like A Spoiled Little Rich Kid

Paul Krugman reacted to reading Dan Loeb’s latest letter to investors by calling him a spoiled little rich kid in his latest column.



Writing shortly after Loeb’s letter went mainstream on Dealbook, Krugman shot off his take:

Andrew Ross Sorkin’s column today makes Wall Street honchos sound like spoiled kids; they went for Obama because he seemed like their kind of guy, then turned on him with a vengeance because they think he’s looking at them funny.

His point is that everyone on Wall Street was in love with Obama back in the day, because they thought he’d be on their side.

Now they’re mad because they don’t feel that they’re getting enough stroking…

Wall Street is furious that Obama might even hint that they caused the crisis — which he does, now and then, because, well, they did.

