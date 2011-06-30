Paul Krugman: It's "Hard To See" How Our Slowdown Will End

Economist Paul Krugman doesn’t know how or when this economic downturn will end, but feels confident that we’re not heading into a double-dip in 2011l



Krugman, speaking at an even in Canada (according to Bloomberg), said he believed U.S. growth in 2011 would look a lot like 2010. That means the late Spring and Summer months will show weakness (what we’re seeing) and things should pick back up in the Fall (what many are expecting). He says it’s “hard to see” how the slump will end though.

He also noted that currently, financial markets don’t seem very concerned about inflation. Evidence of that can be found in current U.S. treasury yields, though some suspect that’s a bad investment and that those yields may be about to spike.

