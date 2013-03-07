Krugman: Niall Ferguson's Response Is Pathetic, And Maybe He Should Go Find A New Profession

Photo: PBS

Earlier Niall Ferguson said that Paul Krugman may have been “traumatized” as a child, because in Ferguson’s view, Krugman resorts to insults.Krugman’s response? That Ferguson’s response is pathetic.



Here’s what Krugman emails to Business Insider:

What a pathetic response. Notice that he is doing precisely what I never do, and making it about the person as opposed to his ideas. All I have ever done to him is point out that he seems to not know what he is talking about, and that he has been repeatedly wrong. I would never stoop to speculating about his childhood! If he can’t handle professional criticism — which is all that I have ever offered — he should go find another profession.

For Ferguson’s original slam on Krugman, see here >

