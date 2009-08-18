Krugman: Niall Ferguson Is Not A Racist, Just A Poseur

For whatever disagreements we may have with Paul Krugman, we have to say, he’s a great blogger. He’s not just some columnist that happens to publish using blog software. He’s a blogger. Hence his very blog-like back-and-forth fight with Niall Ferguson.



Last night (!) at 8:48 (!!), he came back to the issue of Niall Ferguson comparing Obama to Felix The Cat, because both are black.

Says Krugman:

For the record, I don’t think that Professor Ferguson is a racist.

I think he’s a poseur.

I’m told that some of his straight historical work is very good. When it comes to economics, however, he hasn’t bothered to understand the basics, relying on snide comments and surface cleverness to convey the impression of wisdom. It’s all style, no comprehension of substance.

And this time he ended up choking on his own snark.

Choking on his own snark! What a line!

Will Ferguson attack back?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.