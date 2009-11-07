Krugman: It's Time For The WPA

We wondered if Paul Krugman would use this morning’s 10.2% unemployment reading as an excuse to call for another stimulus.



Indeed:

You can make a pretty good case that just employing a lot of people directly would be a lot more cost-effective; the WPA and CCC cost surprisingly little given the number of people put to work. Think of it as the stimulus equivalent of getting the middlemen out of the student loan program.

So why aren’t we doing this? Politics, of course: government is the problem, not the solution, even when it is, you know, the solution, and cheaper than running things through the private sector.

