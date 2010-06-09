Krugman: I Need To Say Again How Profoundly Stupid It Is To Cut Stimulus Spending Now

Paul Krugman continues to make a persuasive case that cutting stimulus spending now to reduce future debt levels will not only be ineffective, but stupid.



As we’ve noted, we still don’t think Krugman has adequately explained how we’re going to get out from under our long-term debt mountain without a decade or two of pain–and we’d like to hear him address that in detail. But his case on the ineffectiveness of cutting the stimulus now is compelling:

Rereading my post on the folly of the G20, it seems to me that I didn’t fully convey just how crazy the demand for fiscal austerity now now now really is.

The key thing you need to realise is that eliminating stimulus spending, while it would inflict severe economic harm, would do almost nothing to reduce future debt problems. Here’s the IMF’s estimate of sources of the growth in debt over the next few years:

IMFAnd even this figure conveys a misleading impression of the importance of stimulus spending…

