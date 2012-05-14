KRUGMAN: Here's How The Whole Eurozone Could Unravel In Just A Matter Of Months

Photo: Frontline

Paul Krugman has a gloomy post this evening explaining how quickly the whole Euro could unravel.It basically goes like this: Greece leaves the euro “very possibly next month.” That would lead to a massive run on Italian and Spanish banks. There would be massive borrowing from the ECB to prevent a banking collapse. At which point Germany has to decide: Shoulder a major burden for the debts of Spain/Italy, etc., or let it all go.



He concludes: “And we’re talking about months, not years, for this to play out.”

This might be extreme, but it might not be, but the key is that it would be a Greek departure that would set it all off. A country leaving the Eurozone would have terrible consequences, which everyone realises, and actually that part of the reason that investors don’t think it’s going to happen — because it would be so bad.

UPDATE: Krugman’s post has caused a huge stir. It’s gone trending in Spain >

