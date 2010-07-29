Krugman: Here Are 3 Charts For Anyone Who Thinks The Economy Isn't Terrible

Paul Krugman says he’s heard a lot of people saying he’s exaggerating America’s economic plight. He doesn’t know who these people are, and neither do we.



The NYT columnist posts three charts as proof things are worse than anytime since the Depression. First, rate of decline in employment:

Second, unemployment rate — noting the higher baseline leading up to the 1982 spike >>:

Third, duration of unemployment >>:

