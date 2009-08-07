Krugman: Healthcare Protesters Are Racists And Hypocrites

Paul Krugman joins the effort to paint the anti-healthcare reform protesters as wackjobs:



There was a telling incident at a town hall held by Representative Gene Green, D-Tex. An activist turned to his fellow attendees and asked if they “oppose any form of socialized or government-run health care.” Nearly all did. Then Representative Green asked how many of those present were on Medicare. Almost half raised their hands.

…

That is, the driving force behind the town hall mobs is probably the same cultural and racial anxiety that’s behind the “birther” movement, which denies Mr. Obama’s citizenship. Senator Dick Durbin has suggested that the birthers and the health care protesters are one and the same; we don’t know how many of the protesters are birthers, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s a substantial fraction.

Read the whole thing >

To be honest, we think the White House and its supporters are starting to succeed on this effort to paint these people as nuts. Whereas originally, it was surprising to see Arlen Spector get yelled at, now the nightly videos of people shouting at politicians is getting really tired. And to the extent that protesters are disrupting meetings by yelling and shouting down discourse, they’re being anti-democratic. Clearly, the effect has worn off

Meanwhile, via Gawker, here’s some of the latest townhall “riot” footage.



