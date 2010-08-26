Krugman: Ha! I Was Right About The Economy And John Paulson Wasn't

Look who’s feeling cocky!



Paul Krugman has posted a reminder that on July 1, BusinessWeek pitted his dour economic assessment against John Paulson, who was betting on a recovery. You know: academic vs. top-flight hedgie.

Says Krugman:

So, how’s it going? I’m sure that if Paulson had proved right, there would be a followup article mocking yours truly. Wanna bet that there won’t be a piece saying that maybe professors know something that traders don’t?

We’re guessing Paulson won’t reply in public.

