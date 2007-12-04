Krugman: Financial World is Ending; What Says Ben Stein?

The NYT’s star economist/columnist Paul Krugman says the credit crunch panic is as bad as any he’s ever seen. Krugman’s take sounds similar to that of Jan Hatzius, the Goldman Sachs economist who NYT star economist/columnist Ben Stein accused over the weekend of being a lightweight shill.

The Hatzius/Krugman views sound plausible to us, but we’ll leave that fight to the economists. We’ll just ask a simple question of the ever-entertaining Mr. Stein: Are you planning to write a follow-up column accusing fellow columnist Krugman of “selling fear”–or are those columns reserved for folks who work at Goldman Sachs?

See Also: Ben Stein Blasts Goldman, Wall Street Analysts Can't Win

