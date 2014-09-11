Paul Krugman: The Fed Should Wait Until It Sees 'The Whites Of Their Eyes'

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; One of the hottest topics in the world right now has to do with the strength of the US recovery, and when the Fed should raise rates. In a recent interview, Paul Krugman explains that the Fed should be in no rush to hurry, and that it should see the whites of inflation's eyes. Edited by Alex Kuzoian. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser and Graham Flanagan. Follow BI Video: On YouTube

