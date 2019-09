Our chart of the day yesterday showed how inflation was on life support, based on the latest consumer price index data. Paul Krugman agrees, and then some.



New York Times:

The core rate is now clearly below 1 per cent; it’s not hard to see Japan-style deflation emerging if the economy stays weak.

The danger of a lost decade remains quite real.

