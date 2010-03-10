Krugman: Bring It On Republicans, You're About To Lose On Healthcare Reform

Joe Weisenthal

Early this morning, we flagged the fact that the Intrade odds on Obamacare had spiked, as the realisation sets in that the Dems have the momentum.

Paul Krugman smells victory

Betting markets don’t have any mystical power, but they do summarize conventional wisdom pretty well; and judging from Intrade, health reform has gone from a long shot to more likely than not.

If it does happen, and Republicans campaign on repeal, Democrats should say “bring ’em on”.

chart

Photo: Intrade.com

