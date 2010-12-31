Krugman: This Blizzard Is Your Katrina Moment Mayor Bloomberg

Paul Krugman has labelled the recent New York blizzard Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Katrina moment.



In a blog post, Krugman questioned Mayor Bloomberg’s handling of the crisis, and then called it his “Brownie-you’re-doing-a-heck-of-a-job moment.”

Bloomberg has been criticised for his team’s slow movement in the build up to the weather event.

It’s not just the New York Times on Bloomberg’s case, as a groundswell of negative public sentiment is growing around the poor pace of the cleanup.

