Krugman Blasts Niall Ferguson For Racial Insensitivity

Paul Krugman has responded to Niall Ferguson’s warning about our mountain of debt, though he basically says that Ferguson doesn’t have a point worth responding to. Instead, Krugman calls him out for being racially insensitive:



Wow. I was airborne when Niall Ferguson published this:

President Barack Obama reminds me of Felix the Cat. One of the best-loved cartoon characters of the 1920s, Felix was not only black. He was also very, very lucky. And that pretty much sums up the 44th president of the US …

I cannot fathom the state of mind that led Ferguson to think this was a good way to introduce a column; admittedly, it doesn’t really distract from his larger point, since as far as I can tell he doesn’t have one.

