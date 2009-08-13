Krugman Blasts Niall Ferguson For Racial Insensitivity

Joe Weisenthal
paulkrugman explaining tbi

Paul Krugman has responded to Niall Ferguson’s warning about our mountain of debt, though he basically says that Ferguson doesn’t have a point worth responding to. Instead, Krugman calls him out for being racially insensitive:

Wow. I was airborne when Niall Ferguson published this:

President Barack Obama reminds me of Felix the Cat. One of the best-loved cartoon characters of the 1920s, Felix was not only black. He was also very, very lucky. And that pretty much sums up the 44th president of the US …

I cannot fathom the state of mind that led Ferguson to think this was a good way to introduce a column; admittedly, it doesn’t really distract from his larger point, since as far as I can tell he doesn’t have one.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.