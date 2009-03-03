Krugman Blames Savers For The Depression

We’ve been accused of getting too political and taking too many cheap shots against Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman. So rather than follow down that path and have everyone get angry with us, we just decided to mention, without any comment or editorializing, that Krugman’s latest column says that problem is that we save too much. Seriously, go read it.



Again, presented without any comment or editorializing.

