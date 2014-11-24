US

KRUGMAN: 'Angry Billionaires' Like Paul Singer Are Just Wrong About Inflation

Henry Blodget, Alex Kuzoian

New York Times columnist and Princeton economist Paul Krugman spoke with our Henry Blodget about a range of topics. In this clip, Krugman responds to Paul Singer’s criticism that there’s been a “Krugmanization” of economics and talks inflation.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan and Devan Joseph.

