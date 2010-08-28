Krugman: Bernanke Is In Denial Like Japanese Leaders Were At The End Of WWII

Krugman is not impressed with Bernanke’s performance today:



Bernanke more or less admitted that the economic situation has developed not necessarily to America’s advantage, nothing like the growth he was predicting six months ago. But he argued that 2011 will be better, because … well, it was hard to see exactly why. He offered no major drivers of growth, just a general argument that businesses will invest more despite huge excess capacity, and consumers spend more despite still-huge debts and home prices that are likely to resume their decline.

That phrase “not necessarily to America’s advantage” is one Krugman has used before to describe his old Princeton pal.

Here’s an op-ed from December, 2007:

When announcing Japan’s surrender in 1945, Emperor Hirohito famously explained his decision as follows: “The war situation has developed not necessarily to Japan’s advantage.”

There was a definite Hirohito feel to the explanation Ben Bernanke, the Federal Reserve chairman, gave this week for the Fed’s locking-the-barn-door-after-the-horse-is-gone decision to modestly strengthen regulation of the mortgage industry: “Market discipline has in some cases broken down, and the incentives to follow prudent lending procedures have, at times, eroded.”

Of course, if Krugman is correct, Bernanke will be dealing with a very different Japan-like crisis soon enough.

