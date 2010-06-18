Krugman: This Austerity Craze Is Just Mind-Boggling--It's As If We WANT The 1930s To Happen Again

Paul Krugman continues to hammer away on the idea that the world’s sudden lurch toward austerity will crush the recovery and send us tumbling back into recession.



Suddenly, creating jobs is out, inflicting pain is in. Condemning deficits and refusing to help a still-struggling economy has become the new fashion everywhere, including the United States, where 52 senators voted against extending aid to the unemployed despite the highest rate of long-term joblessness since the 1930s.

Many economists, myself included, regard this turn to austerity as a huge mistake. It raises memories of 1937, when F.D.R.’s premature attempt to balance the budget helped plunge a recovering economy back into severe recession…

But despite these warnings, the deficit hawks are prevailing in most places…

Krugman’s argument here is compelling. We still don’t think he has adequately addressed how we’re going to deal with our long-term debt problem. But the folks campaigning for austerity also haven’t adequately addressed the problem of short-term pain.

Basically, we think both camps often just shout past each other, with neither addressing the very real issues in the middle ground.

