Look inside a luxury hotel made of vintage train cars that sits atop a bridge in South Africa's largest national park

- A first-of-its kind hotel suspended 50 feet above South Africa’s Kruger National Park opened on Monday, giving safari lovers a new way to see the reserve’s wildlife.
- Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge consists of 24 rooms built in converted 1950s train cars, with rates starting at $US528 per night per person.
- The hotel sits atop the historic Skukuza Bridge where some of Kruger National Park’s first visitors would stay overnight.
- Guests can wake up to views of Big 5 wildlife crossing the river below them then soak in an outdoor pool that appears to float mid-air.
A first-of-its-kind hotel made out of converted 1950s train cars opened Monday in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.
The hotel, Kruger Shalati: Train on the Bridge, sits 50 feet above the Sabie River atop the historic Skukuza Bridge in Kruger’s Skukuza Rest Camp.
The bridge, out of commission since 1973, was a popular destination in the days before rest camps and tourist facilities existed.
Back in 1923, South African Railways introduced a nine-day rail tour, then known as the Sabie Game Reserve, through Kruger that included an overnight stop at Skukuza.
During the overnight stay, guests would gather around campfires on solid ground for dinner, then return to their train carriages on the bridge to sleep, according to South African National Parks.
Now, guests at Kruger Shalati can see the same views as the park’s early visitors.
In addition to 24 hotel rooms, Kruger Shalati consists of a central lounge car, observation deck, and pool that appears to float mid-air. These are disinfected regularly due to COVID-19, according to a document the hotel provided to Insider.
Outside walkways run along the bridge, connecting the hotel’s different spaces.
Rooms celebrate local art and design …
… and floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the river.
“Lying in the bath with a glass of wine and looking down at the river underneath while animals come to frolic in the water […] is such an idyllic experience,” hotel general manager Judiet Barnes told Insider.
Rooms cost $US528 (7,950 ZAR) per person per night for double occupancy and are available to guests over the age of 12.
For their meals, guests can head to the hotel’s on-land Bridge House, which serves seasonal menu items in indoor and outdoor spaces.
Come 2022, the Bridge House has plans to expand to have seven hotel rooms.
Six will be family-friendly, open to children of any age …
… and the seventh will become the hotel’s honeymoon suite.
Rates for the Train on the Bridge rooms, and in time the Bridge House rooms, include meals, drinks, and transfers to and from the Skukuza Airport.
They also include two game drives daily in open Land Rovers. Private game drive vehicles can be booked in advance for an additional $US300 (4,500 ZAR) per day.
Hotel management says it’s currently operating with COVID-19 safety measures in place, including contactless check-in, daily staff temperature screenings, and regular disinfection of common areas.
While South Africa opened its borders to all international visitors in November, it is important to note that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advises US citizens to avoid nonessential travel at this time.
You can find out more about Kruger Shalati on its website.
