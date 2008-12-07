Krug Tries To Goose Sales With $1000 Engraved Champagne Value Packs

The marketing concept of value-added packaging seems to be in vogue for booze purveyors. Yesterday, Clusterstock told you how Brown Forman was doing great, particularly with its combo packs of Jack Daniels & Cola, for easy mixing.



The luxury marketers are no fools. Instead of just getting one sale of its fancy popular bottle, the Grand Cuvée, the folks at Krug, owned by French luxury conglom LVMH, thought, “Why not tack on an inscription and sell a case of that stuff?” And, indeed, for a mere $1000 this “Krug On My Own Terms” will be one classy gift. You get six Grand Cuvée bottles in a wooden case that comes with a plaque of either metal, mirror, or saddle leather, engraved with whoever’s name or initials you want. And, the Krug emblem, too.

The cost of Grand Cuvée bottles vary. We’ve seen different amounts but looks to be about the mid-$100 range. So, the company is not really ripping people off too much more for the customising, it seems; this is just a smart way to convince customers to buy six instead of one.

Worth a try, Krug, and, well, the rich have got to buy something this year. And, who doen’t love a value pack?

