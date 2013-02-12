Montana TV Station Apologizes For Emergency Broadcast About Zombie Apocalypse

Folks in Montana were shocked when their regularly scheduled programming was interrupted by emergency broadcast warning them of a zombie apocalypse.



“The bodies of the dead are rising from their graves and are attacking the living,” the emergency announcer said on local TV station KRTV. “Do not attempt to approach or apprehend these bodies, as they are considered extremely dangerous.”

Some locals got scared and called the police, the AP reported.

Apparently, the TV station was hacked.

KRTV’s statement on the incident:

Someone apparently hacked into the Emergency Alert System and announced on KRTV and the CW that “dead bodies are rising from their graves” in several Montana counties.

This message did not originate from KRTV, and there is no emergency.

Our engineers are investigating to determine what happened and if it affected other media outlets.

Watch and listen to the video, from Mediaite:



