Kroger warns that Facebook postings offering free groceries for a year are fake

Facebook postings offering free Kroger groceries for a year are fake, according to Kroger.

A Facebook account named Kroger.com has posted several different versions of the same free-grocery offer over the last several days. Some of the postings have directed users to click on various links.

“This is a fake Kroger Facebook page,” Kroger tweeted Tuesday in response to a customer who asked whether the offer was a scam. “We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting, and we appreciate your patronage.”

@kroger this has been going around on Facebook. Scam? pic.twitter.com/z76vSKcoA6 — Autumn Shrader ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ (@Whoop101) December 21, 2019

Some of the Kroger.com posts have been deleted, according to screenshots of the messages. One that remained online on Tuesday said, “To celebrate Christmas this year we are giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries to four lucky families that share/comment by 5:00 p.m. Saturday! Best of luck and Happy Holidays!”

The post had been shared more than 2,500 times and collected more than 1,400 comments as of Tuesday.



