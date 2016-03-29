A Kroger sign is going viral for its defence of unisex bathrooms

Kroger is getting widespread praise for a store sign defending unisex bathrooms.

The sign is posted to the bathroom door of a store in Athens, Georgia.

It reads: “We have a UNISEX bathroom because sometimes gender specific toilets put others into uncomfortable situations.”

It goes on to list different people who benefit from a unisex bathroom, including parents with opposite-sex children, those in teh LGBTQ community, and adults with ageing parents.

A customer snapped a photo of the sign and posted it to Facebook on Saturday. The post had been shared more than 38,000 times as of Monday morning and liked more than 24,000 times.

PostbyTonya Owens.

Customer reactions to the sign are mixed, but mostly positive.

“This is perfect! Top notch, tasteful, not ‘in-your-face’ about it and I couldn’t be happier to see it,” customer Mercey Bishop wrote on Facebook.

Facebook user Barolyn B. Skyberg wrote, “hope this makes it to all their stores,” and Jamie Beverly wrote,

“Awesome job Kroger!”

Some critics accused Kroger of pandering to the LGBTQ community with the sign, however. Others threatened to no longer shop at Kroger because they were opposed to the concept of a unisex bathroom.

Kroger didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

