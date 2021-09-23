12 people were wounded and 1 person killed at a Kroger supermarket shooting in Collierville, Tennessee

Police outside the scene of a mass shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee. Action News 5

Thirteen people were shot – and one of them killed – during a mass shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee, according to local police.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter has also died at the scene. Officers who responded to the shooting at roughly 1:30 p.m. found people hiding in freezers, he added.

“I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lane said, calling it “the most horrific event that’s happened in Collierville history.”

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville confirmed to Insider that one victim is being treated. Regional One Hospital told Action News 5 that it had also received patients, but didn’t say how many.

A lockdown was briefly put in place at Collierville High, but authorities lifted it after they arrived on the scene.

The Memphis Police Department was also on the scene.

