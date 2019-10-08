Kroger says it will stop selling e-cigarettes and all vaping products

Hayley Peterson
Business Insider/Hayley PetersonKroger will stop selling vaping products.

Kroger said Monday that it would stop selling all vaping products.

“Kroger is discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel centre locations due to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment associated with these products,” a company spokesperson said. “The company will exit this category after selling through its current inventory.”

Walmart also recently said it would stop selling vaping products, citing regulatory concerns.

Vaping has been tied to 18 deaths and more than 1,000 lung injury cases in the US, according to the Centres for Disease Control.

