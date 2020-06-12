Grocer Kroger is the only stock in the S&P 500 that gained amid Thursday's market rout

Kroger

Only one stock in the S&P 500 managed to gain Thursday as the index posted its worst daily performance since the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March.

Shares of Kroger, the supermarket chain, gained 0.4% Thursday after analysts at BMO raised their price target for the stock. The S&P 500 on Thursday shed nearly 6% as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve’s cautious tone on the US economic recovery, and fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases mounted.

That erased nearly $US2 trillion of market value from the index. Overall, more than 60 members of the S&P 500 shed more than 10% Thursday, according to Bloomberg data. Some of the hardest hit stocks were airlines, cruise operators, and retailers – companies that had recently gained on reopening optimism.

Despite Thursday’s slump, the S&P 500 is up roughly 35% from its March 23 low, and is nearly 8% lower than when it started the year.

In the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, Zoom Video Communications was the only stock to gain Thursday. It ended the day up nearly 0.5%, while the index fell 5.3%.

