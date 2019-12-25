Frustrated shoppers say Kroger credit card machines are crashing on Christmas Eve

Deerdra Lawhead Kroger reportedly suffered outages on Tuesday.

Kroger suffered outages on Tuesday that crashed payment processing machines at stores across the US, according to reports from shoppers on social media.

The apparent outages prevented stores from accepting credit, debit, or gift cards.

Frustrated shoppers posted photos online showing crowds of people waiting to check out.

Kroger credit card machines across the US crashed on Tuesday, leading to long lines of frustrated shoppers who were unable to check out, according to dozens of reports on social media.

The outages forced many Kroger stores to stop accepting credit cards, debit cards, and gift cards, customers said. The stores continued to accept cash and checks.

Kroger did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

It’s not clear whether the issues impacted all stores nationwide, or how long the problems persisted. A Kroger official told Cincinnati.com around 2 p.m. that the outages had been resolved.

Here’s what people are saying about the issues on social media.

If you’re going to Kroger, take cash. The credit card machines are down ast several of them. 5th/3rd bank teller he’s afraid of a run on the bank ala It’s a Wonderful Life. Here’s the line for the ATM In prospect. pic.twitter.com/v8aIlPwVd7 — Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) December 24, 2019

Shopping at @kroger on Christmas Eve. Credit and Debit cards are down. Maybe they should take #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/DvLID1Ug9J — Michael B Casey (@theblackmarble) December 24, 2019

Anxiety… what anxiety…. credit card machines not working @kroger on Christmas Eve with the entire town waiting to check out! ???? pic.twitter.com/0RyhMtrtmH — Ashli Wolf (@Ashli_Wolf) December 24, 2019

Not a good day for @kroger computers to go down!! pic.twitter.com/BsSRRR5zot — James Helgason (@jhelgason) December 24, 2019

You haven’t experienced true chaos until you witness the credit card reading system crash at Kroger on Christmas Eve — Bree Klaus (@bree_klaus) December 24, 2019

Public Service announcement: stay away from #Kroger right now. Card machines are down. Cash only. It’s 5 minutes away from Lord of the Flies in there…#MerryChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/LzE05Yl4hk — Matt Stark (@TheMattStark) December 24, 2019

Chaos at Kroger Engles Corner. I would avoid unless you have cash. Their credit card reader is mostly down causing big problems. Many angry people! Thankfully I had cash but still took very long time to get to register. Good luck and Merry Christmas — David Swartzel (@swartzeldl) December 24, 2019

They had lines and lines of angry customers! If this is system wide, ie the Louisville region, a huge sales hit for 1 of nation’ biggest grocers. — Grace Schneider (@gesinfk) December 24, 2019

What Kroger’s in #Lexington looks like at 1 pm on Christmas Eve when the registers go down and only cash accepted. Guy who seemed to be in charge said it’s systemwide. But the computers started functioning correctly intermittently pic.twitter.com/TnBFhxRlAS — Deedra Lawhead (@deedralawhead) December 24, 2019

Mad house of angry shoppers and annoyed dads sent to shop – worse yet – don’t let people spend time and energy in the store filling up a cart to find out cash and check only. Supposedly this happened day before Turkey Day as well. pic.twitter.com/cdLspv9B39 — Lee Midkiff (@midkiff_lee) December 24, 2019

Thank you to all the folks working today. This was the line at Kroger. Crazy scene. Tip your cap to anyone working today. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/JsLMf950QN — Josh Rattray (@GoneBackJRat) December 24, 2019

