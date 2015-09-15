This new grocery concept should terrify Wal-Mart, Target, and Whole Foods

Kroger is dominating the grocery industry.
The retailer has enjoyed 47 quarters of same-store sales growth.
Kroger has opened a new concept store near its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. The location — the company’s second largest ever — includes everything from gourmet food to clothing and housewares.
Wal-Mart and Target are struggling to revamp their grocery businesses, making Kroger’s new store is a big potential threat.
Kroger is also expected to surpass Whole Foods Market within two years and become the nation’s top seller of organic and natural food, according to a recent report by JPMorgan Chase.
A tipster sent us photos of the new Kroger.
Kroger's new location includes a growler bar with craft beer. The bar is situated near a deli and prepared foods section.
There's also a wine bar where people can test wine and socialise, similar to ones found at Whole Foods. Kroger is perceived as a better value than the organic grocer, according to analysts at JPMorgan.
The new bars complement Kroger's extensive food selection. The brand sells prepared, packaged, and fresh foods.
But now Kroger is testing out something new -- offering extensive collections of clothing and footwear.
There's an emphasis on children's clothing, making Kroger an attractive option for families who would normally shop at Wal-Mart and Target.
Wal-Mart and Target have been trying to improve their grocery selections to include better produce and more organic and prepared foods. Kroger has the food component down, but it's unclear whether its foray into clothing will be successful.
From the back-to-school displays, it's clear that Kroger is going after Target and Wal-Mart's customers.
