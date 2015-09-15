This new grocery concept should terrify Wal-Mart, Target, and Whole Foods

Kroger is dominating the grocery industry.

The retailer has enjoyed 47 quarters of same-store sales growth.

Kroger has opened a new concept store near its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. The location — the company’s second largest ever — includes everything from gourmet food to clothing and housewares.

Wal-Mart and Target are struggling to revamp their grocery businesses, making Kroger’s new store is a big potential threat.

Kroger is also expected to surpass Whole Foods Market within two years and become the nation’s top seller of organic and natural food, according to a recent report by JPMorgan Chase.

A tipster sent us photos of the new Kroger.

Kroger's new location includes a growler bar with craft beer. The bar is situated near a deli and prepared foods section. Megan Feeney for Business Insider There's also a wine bar where people can test wine and socialise, similar to ones found at Whole Foods. Kroger is perceived as a better value than the organic grocer, according to analysts at JPMorgan. Megan Feeney for Business Insider The new bars complement Kroger's extensive food selection. The brand sells prepared, packaged, and fresh foods. Megan Feeney for Business Insider But now Kroger is testing out something new -- offering extensive collections of clothing and footwear. Megan Feeney for Business Insider There's an emphasis on children's clothing, making Kroger an attractive option for families who would normally shop at Wal-Mart and Target. Megan Feeney for Business Insider Wal-Mart and Target have been trying to improve their grocery selections to include better produce and more organic and prepared foods. Kroger has the food component down, but it's unclear whether its foray into clothing will be successful. Megan Feeney for Business Insider From the back-to-school displays, it's clear that Kroger is going after Target and Wal-Mart's customers. Megan Feeney for Business Insider The new location has a spacious dressing room. Megan Feeney for Business Insider The brand is even selling housewares, which has long been Target's expertise. Megan Feeney for Business Insider Selling clothing, decor, and food makes Kroger a one-stop shop for customers. This makes it a huge threat to Wal-Mart and Target, who don't excel at groceries the way Kroger does. Megan Feeney for Business Insider

