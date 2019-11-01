Kroger memo touts a 'new brand' and says 'all will be revealed soon' — here's the full message

AP Photo/Paul Sancya Kroger is rebranding, according to an internal memo.

“Our old approaches aren’t working,” states the memo, which was circulated internally on Monday. “Core equities that drive strong grocery brands, including quality, freshness, making life easier and saving money, are now what our competitors are known for.”

Kroger shared a memo internally on Monday that teases an upcoming announcement about a branding overhaul.

The memo says “all will be revealed” on November 6, which is one day after Kroger plans to hold an investor meeting in New York. It’s possible that the company plans to announce the new branding during the investor meeting and then provide further details to employees the following day.

In a research note citing Business Insider’s report on the memo, Jefferies analyst Christopher Mandeville said a rebranding could signify that Kroger management is prepared make drastic changes.

“Ultimately, this could prove to be a wise move; however, until we receive greater detail, there are far too many unknowns to get encouraged by management’s willingness to make drastic, and potentially necessary, change,” Mandeville wrote.

A Kroger spokeswoman declined to comment on the contents of the memo, and said more information would be shared at a later date.

With 135 years in the food industry, Kroger knows food. But both consumer demands and the competitive landscape have changed. We’re transforming our growth model through Restock Kroger which is focused on redefining the grocery experience. Truly redefining the grocery experience requires us to become crystal clear on who we are as a brand – what do we stand for? Why should our customers choose to shop with us? Why should our associates want to work for us? It’s been long proven that strong brands drive business. They are easily recognisable which inspires trial from new customers. And then, when all customers – both current and new – enjoy amazing shopping experiences with these brands, they come back to shop again and again. But today, customers don’t know what to make of the Kroger brand. We’re trying to be everything to everyone – saying too many things in a fragmented way. And it shows. We’re a Fortune #17 company that doesn’t break the top 100 in brand value ranking. Our old approaches aren’t working. Core equities that drive strong grocery brands, including quality, freshness, making life easier and saving money, are now what our competitors are known for. And customers are continually evolving – demanding the freshest/highest quality products, greater convenience and a better, easier experience. The time is now for a clearly defined and easily recognisable brand. Our new brand takes a clear stand that fresh shouldn’t just be for some, it should be for all; That shopping for food and the whole food experience should be easy and – dare we say – joyful. And, our new Brand has a standout look that is instantly identifiable and ownable and will linger in the hearts and minds of our customers. This deliberate focus on quality, value and convenience – all centered around our core belief that everyone deserves fresh food – coupled with a new standout look, will establish a clear brand identity for Kroger, will inspire trial, drive repeat trips and very firmly solidify our leadership position in the industry. Stay tuned. All will be revealed November 6th!

