Kroger is laying off hundreds of store managers

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson Kroger is laying off employees.

Kroger is laying off hundreds of store employees, Business Insider has learned.

Kroger’s store operating divisions are “evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer,” the company said Wednesday in a statement to Business Insider.

The company said in a statement to Business Insider on Wednesday that its store operating divisions are “evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer.”

“Store operating divisions are constantly evolving to ensure they build the teams and leaders who will deliver an amazing experience for customers and associates both now and in the future,” a Kroger spokesperson said. “Store divisions operate independently but all of them are taking steps to ensure they have the right talent in the right store leadership positions.”

The company declined to comment further on the actions and did not specify how many people would lose their jobs.

